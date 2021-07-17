Sign up
Photo 852
Hedgehog Bistro
I've added a hedgehog restaurant to encourage my nocturnal visitors. This is quite a big hedgehog, who has just come out (the entrance is just behind him on the right) and is looking for any scraps on the patio
17th July 2021
17th Jul 21
Pete
@pistonbroke
I have lived in the same village in Bedfordshire, England for the last 36 years.
Tags
night
,
dark
,
nature
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
restaurant
,
hedgehog
