Photo 857
Light and shade
I like the patterns of light and shadow in this shot. It makes me think of the set of an old horror movie! It would have be nice to get the silhouette of a spooky figure at the window in the top left...
22nd July 2021
22nd Jul 21
Pete
ace
@pistonbroke
I have lived in the same village in Bedfordshire, England for the last 36 years. Worked in advertising for many years, originally as a graphic...
859
photos
36
followers
43
following
5
My album
NIKON D7000
6th July 2021 2:26pm
Tags
light
,
shadow
,
shade
,
architecture
,
history
,
building
,
atmospheric
