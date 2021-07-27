Sign up
Photo 862
The constant hum of bees
One of the nice things about a field of lavender is that, as you walk through it, all you can hear is the constant hum of bees
27th July 2021
27th Jul 21
0
0
Pete
@pistonbroke
I have lived in the same village in Bedfordshire, England for the last 36 years. Worked in advertising for many years, originally as a graphic...
864
photos
36
followers
43
following
Views
2
My album
NIKON D7000
22nd July 2021 9:57am
Public
nature
bee
field
lavender
countryside
bees
pollinators
