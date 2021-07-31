Sign up
Photo 866
Morning greeting
This lovely lady came over to the fence to say hello on my walk this morning
31st July 2021
31st Jul 21
Pete
ace
@pistonbroke
I have lived in the same village in Bedfordshire, England for the last 36 years. Worked in advertising for many years, originally as a graphic...
868
photos
38
followers
43
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
My album
Camera
SM-J330FN
Taken
29th July 2021 11:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animal
,
walk
,
horse
,
field
