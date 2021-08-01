Sign up
Photo 867
Fun at the seaside
My granddaughter enjoying the beach near Swanage in Dorset
1st August 2021
1st Aug 21
1
0
Pete
ace
@pistonbroke
I have lived in the same village in Bedfordshire, England for the last 36 years. Worked in advertising for many years, originally as a graphic...
Tags
sand
,
sea
,
beach
,
holiday
,
summer
,
paddle
,
seashore
Susan Wakely
ace
So cute, love the hat.
August 1st, 2021
