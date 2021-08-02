Sign up
Photo 868
Gatehouse
One of several gatehouses on the Wrest Park estate. The gatehouses that are still in good condition are now private residencies. They are small, but pleasant places to live, I'm sure
2nd August 2021
2nd Aug 21
2
0
Pete
ace
@pistonbroke
I have lived in the same village in Bedfordshire, England for the last 36 years. Worked in advertising for many years, originally as a graphic...
870
photos
38
followers
43
following
861
862
863
864
865
866
867
868
6
2
My album
SM-J330FN
2nd August 2021 10:51am
Tags
home
,
car
,
park
,
house
,
architecture
,
history
,
gate
,
gatehouse
,
wrest
Susan Wakely
ace
Is that your car parked up or are you on the push bike?
August 2nd, 2021
Pete
ace
@wakelys
No, I'm a runner, and this is part of my regular route! The car belongs to the residents of the house, and can be hired for weddings, etc
August 2nd, 2021
