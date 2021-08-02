Previous
Gatehouse by pistonbroke
Gatehouse

One of several gatehouses on the Wrest Park estate. The gatehouses that are still in good condition are now private residencies. They are small, but pleasant places to live, I'm sure
2nd August 2021 2nd Aug 21

Pete

ace
@pistonbroke
I have lived in the same village in Bedfordshire, England for the last 36 years. Worked in advertising for many years, originally as a graphic...
Susan Wakely ace
Is that your car parked up or are you on the push bike?
August 2nd, 2021  
Pete ace
@wakelys No, I'm a runner, and this is part of my regular route! The car belongs to the residents of the house, and can be hired for weddings, etc
August 2nd, 2021  
