Photo 873
Impressive ant hill
I had nothing to put next to this ant hill to give an idea of scale, but it's about 1 metre across. I've seen big hills created by wood ants, but these were common black ants, so they must have been building this up for a long time
7th August 2021
7th Aug 21
Pete
ace
@pistonbroke
I have lived in the same village in Bedfordshire, England for the last 36 years. Worked in advertising for many years, originally as a graphic...
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
hill
,
insect
,
ant
