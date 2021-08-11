Previous
Full of beans by pistonbroke
Photo 877

Full of beans

It's been a great year for runner beans at the allotment. No blackfly, slugs or other pests has meant a bumper crop. We have had a least 6 basketfuls like this so far, and there are plenty still to come
Pete

Beryl Lloyd ace
A great shot of a wonderful crop - such a beautiful veg when gathered fresh from the garden or allotment ! fav
August 11th, 2021  
