Photo 877
Full of beans
It's been a great year for runner beans at the allotment. No blackfly, slugs or other pests has meant a bumper crop. We have had a least 6 basketfuls like this so far, and there are plenty still to come
11th August 2021
11th Aug 21
1
0
Pete
ace
@pistonbroke
I have lived in the same village in Bedfordshire, England for the last 36 years. Worked in advertising for many years, originally as a graphic...
879
photos
38
followers
43
following
870
871
872
873
874
875
876
877
6
1
My album
SM-J330FN
10th August 2021 2:25pm
beans
,
garden
,
vegetable
,
runner
,
bean
,
crop
,
allotment
,
agriculture
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A great shot of a wonderful crop - such a beautiful veg when gathered fresh from the garden or allotment ! fav
August 11th, 2021
