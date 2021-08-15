Sign up
Photo 881
If you forget to pick courgettes
This is what happens if you're a day or so late in picking courgettes. They turn into marrows! I like to eat them very small - even the supermarket ones are too big for me.
15th August 2021
15th Aug 21
Pete
ace
@pistonbroke
I have lived in the same village in Bedfordshire, England for the last 36 years. Worked in advertising for many years, originally as a graphic...
Camera
SM-J330FN
Taken
13th August 2021 2:58pm
Tags
food
,
vegetable
,
gardening
,
crop
,
allotment
,
agriculture
,
courgette
,
marrow
close