If you forget to pick courgettes by pistonbroke
If you forget to pick courgettes

This is what happens if you're a day or so late in picking courgettes. They turn into marrows! I like to eat them very small - even the supermarket ones are too big for me.
15th August 2021

Pete

pistonbroke
