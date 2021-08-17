Sign up
Photo 883
Tractor
This almost life-size wooden play tractor never fails to attract the kids
17th August 2021
17th Aug 21
1
1
Pete
ace
@pistonbroke
I have lived in the same village in Bedfordshire, England for the last 36 years. Worked in advertising for many years, originally as a graphic...
885
photos
38
followers
43
following
241% complete
876
877
878
879
880
881
882
883
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
My album
Camera
NIKON D7000
Taken
22nd July 2021 11:03am
Privacy
Public
Tags
toy
,
children
,
play
,
wood
,
farm
,
tractor
,
amusement
,
imitation
Susan Wakely
ace
Absolute fav. This is such a cute candid shot.
August 17th, 2021
