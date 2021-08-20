Sign up
Photo 886
Tools of the trade
Small storage shed on the allotments, with wheelbarrow, water butt and other essentials
20th August 2021
20th Aug 21
1
0
Pete
ace
@pistonbroke
I have lived in the same village in Bedfordshire, England for the last 36 years. Worked in advertising for many years, originally as a graphic...
888
photos
38
followers
43
following
879
880
881
882
883
884
885
886
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
My album
Camera
NIKON D7000
Taken
21st June 2021 2:11pm
Tags
garden
,
tools
,
wheelbarrow
,
farming
,
allotment
,
agriculture
Susan Wakely
ace
Great pov. Can't work out if the shed is small or the wheelbarrow huge!
August 20th, 2021
