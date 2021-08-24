Previous
All that remains by pistonbroke
All that remains

The opening on the right was once a fireplace in a first floor room. Below that, the small rectangular black hole is where one of the supporting floor joists was positioned, and the little bridge is all that remains of a wall
24th August 2021 24th Aug 21

Pete

Susan Wakely ace
Fascinating. I always try and imagine how life used to be.
August 24th, 2021  
