Photo 890
All that remains
The opening on the right was once a fireplace in a first floor room. Below that, the small rectangular black hole is where one of the supporting floor joists was positioned, and the little bridge is all that remains of a wall
24th August 2021
24th Aug 21
Pete
ace
@pistonbroke
I have lived in the same village in Bedfordshire, England for the last 36 years. Worked in advertising for many years, originally as a graphic...
Tags
house
,
ruin
,
architecture
,
history
,
fireplace
,
dereliction
,
northamptonshire
Susan Wakely
ace
Fascinating. I always try and imagine how life used to be.
August 24th, 2021
