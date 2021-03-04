Previous
Pure White by pixel365
10 / 365

Pure White

The photo of this beautiful swan on the canal was taken from a distance and I enlarged it on my phone. I hope it worked ... ?
4th March 2021 4th Mar 21

Helen Sparrow

@pixel365
Pat Thacker
It's lovely. The colour of his neck and head add a nice contrast against his white back.
March 4th, 2021  
