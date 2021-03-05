Previous
A little dilapidated but still smiling! by pixel365
11 / 365

A little dilapidated but still smiling!

I love this old boat, it’s been around for years, moored in the same spot. It does look as if it’s smiling despite its appearance ... or it could just be my interpretation ...
5th March 2021

Helen Sparrow

@pixel365
3% complete

Pat Thacker
Oh it really does! I love all the shapes and angles in this, especially the stairs, fav.
March 5th, 2021  
