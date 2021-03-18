Previous
Favourite jug by pixel365
24 / 365

Favourite jug

I inherited this little jug, it’s about 60 years old I think. Always looks lovely with a few daffodils in it at this time of year ....
18th March 2021 18th Mar 21

Helen Sparrow

Since lockdown I have enjoyed taking photos with my IPhone. I would love to learn more, seeing the wonderful work on this site has...
