Previous
Next
Ceramics and garden flowers by pixel365
107 / 365

Ceramics and garden flowers

Flip-flops and granite steps don’t mix - resulting in a trip to A & E. Lovely friend bought me flowers from her garden to cheer me up :) like them with my pottery.
11th June 2021 11th Jun 21

Helen

ace
@pixel365
Since lockdown I have enjoyed taking photos with my IPhone. I would love to learn more, seeing the wonderful work on this site has...
29% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise