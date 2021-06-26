Previous
Cornish Rock by pixel365
122 / 365

Cornish Rock

Towering up from beach level, I estimate about 50 feet in height …
26th June 2021 26th Jun 21

Helen

Photo Details

Ian George ace
Nice shot. Interesting rock formation.
June 27th, 2021  
