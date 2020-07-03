Sign up
3 / 365
2 + 3
Happy weekend ya’all.
3rd July 2020
3rd Jul 20
2
1
Heather (pixelchix)
ace
@pixelchix
Soooo, after a successful go 'round way back in 2011 and a couple lackluster attempts thereafter, I'm back....maybe. ;-) Lastly, this place always rocked. So much...
Tags
old
,
weeds
,
abandoned
,
wood
Kathy A
ace
Great tones and textures and very clever title
July 4th, 2020
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Equals a five star photo! This is a very cool and unique composition, I love the defined tones and textures. Excellent as ever, H!
July 4th, 2020
