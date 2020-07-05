Previous
Moon over O’Conner Way by pixelchix
5 / 365

Moon over O’Conner Way

Took the back way home and was treated to this beautiful moonrise.

Hope the coming week is a good one. Stay safe out there.
5th July 2020 5th Jul 20

Heather (pixelchix)

@pixelchix
Soooo, after a successful go ‘round way back in 2011 and a couple lackluster attempts thereafter, I’m back....maybe. ;-) Lastly, this place always rocked. So much...
Photo Details

