Jenn (@aikiuser) and I had a wonderful day at a local lake observing and photographing nesting grebes and simply enjoying being outside with very few people around. The plan was to head out from there before sunset to find a good spot for catching the comet. Unfortunately there was far too much haze/fog to get any good images of the comet so we shot the Milky Way instead. I gave up early and joined our dog in the back of the car as my back was in terrible spasms. Jenn played around with light painting and no doubt got way more interesting shots than I did. Check out her work here: https://365project.org/aikiuser/2016