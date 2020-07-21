Previous
Night Fall by pixelchix
20 / 365

Night Fall

Crazy thing Jenn (@aikiuser) and I happened upon Tuesday night—we were taking a back road looking for possible spots for shooting the comet or Milky Way and saw this balloon attempting to land in the dark! It would blast the flame occasionally lighting up like a fire ball as it slowly moved across the road. We noticed a couple of trucks with their lights on in a field and pulled over in time to see the balloon land right by the trucks. So cool! The images I got were technically awful, and processing this felt like trying to polish a turd! It was a surprising and fun shoot regardless.
21st July 2020 21st Jul 20

Heather (pixelchix)

@pixelchix
aikiuser (jenn) ace
At least your turds can be polished. Mine are just, um, crap.
Really cool edits, you made this shine!
July 24th, 2020  
