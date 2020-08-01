Previous
Unbearably Cute by pixelchix
23 / 365

Unbearably Cute

Our kitty’s foot was hanging off the couch and I couldn’t resist.

Hope you’re all having a wonderful weekend and staying safe.
Heather (pixelchix)

ace
@pixelchix
Soooo, after a successful go ‘round way back in 2011 and a couple lackluster attempts thereafter, I’m back....maybe. ;-) Lastly, this place always rocked. So much...
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Hahaha! I'll never look at her paw the same again... So fun!
August 2nd, 2020  
