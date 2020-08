Better Days

I love flowers at the end of their season. Packing all of their wisdom into tiny, wind blown seeds, and sprouting who knows where.



I’ve been away for a bit, dealing with serious back pain and not shooting very much. Jenn and I took a couple of drives this past week and it was fabulous to get outside! We’re lucky to have some beautiful backroads where social distancing is not a problem.



I’ll be visiting your pictures soon. Thanks for stopping by!



Stay safe!