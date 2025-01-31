Me after watching the news….

What a long month this week has been. Fighting the urge to crawl into a ball like this little pillbug. The ongoing march to decimate our democracy in the USA is exhausting. I’ve been calling and emailing my representatives and trying my best to stay grounded. Joining 365 project again is part of my self care plan!



I recently bought a used flash and macro diffuser to up my macro game. Wrong time of year to find bugs! This little pillbug (aka roly poly) was about it for my first attempt. I did find a tiny household ant that I’ll post next.



This image is an in camera focus stack of 15 images. I freaking love my OM System (Olympus) cameras!!



Peace and love.



