34 / 365
Kayaking Morro Bay, California
My favorite place to kayak on the central coast of California. All taken in one afternoon in August of last year.
5th February 2025
5th Feb 25
Heather (pixelchix)
ace
@pixelchix
Soooo, after a successful go ‘round way back in 2011 and a couple lackluster attempts thereafter, I’m back....maybe. ;-) Lastly, this place always rocked. So much...
Album
2020-2025
Tags
vulture
,
egret
,
heron
,
crab
,
osprey
,
birding
,
kingfisher
,
cormorant
,
“sea
,
otter”
