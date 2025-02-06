Previous
The Sanderling Shuffle by pixelchix
34 / 365

The Sanderling Shuffle

I adore these tiny little shore birds. They run back and forth along the shoreline, chasing the retreating waves in search of tasty crustaceans.

Image taken on Pismo Beach, California
6th February 2025 6th Feb 25

Heather (pixelchix)

Photo Details

