Previous
33 / 365
Jump Shot
Howdy! It’s been ages since I’ve posted here. My partner Jenn (@aikiuser) and good friend Phyllis (@elatedpixie) have been posting again, so what the heck…might as well join them!
Airborne Long-billed Curlew.
7th February 2025
7th Feb 25
0
0
Heather (pixelchix)
ace
@pixelchix
Soooo, after a successful go 'round way back in 2011 and a couple lackluster attempts thereafter, I'm back....maybe. ;-) Lastly, this place always rocked. So much...
567
photos
10
followers
30
following
9% complete
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
Tags
wildlife
,
bird
,
curlew
