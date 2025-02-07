Previous
Jump Shot by pixelchix
33 / 365

Jump Shot

Howdy! It’s been ages since I’ve posted here. My partner Jenn (@aikiuser) and good friend Phyllis (@elatedpixie) have been posting again, so what the heck…might as well join them!

Airborne Long-billed Curlew.
7th February 2025 7th Feb 25

Heather (pixelchix)

ace
@pixelchix
Soooo, after a successful go ‘round way back in 2011 and a couple lackluster attempts thereafter, I’m back....maybe. ;-) Lastly, this place always rocked. So much...
