Previous
Next
No ‘egrets by pixelchix
36 / 365

No ‘egrets

Okay, just this one Snowy, cavorting on the mats of eelgrass in Morro Bay, California.

I love kayaking out there. We are so lucky to live so close to this world class birding sanctuary.

9th February 2025 9th Feb 25

Heather (pixelchix)

ace
@pixelchix
Soooo, after a successful go ‘round way back in 2011 and a couple lackluster attempts thereafter, I’m back....maybe. ;-) Lastly, this place always rocked. So much...
10% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact