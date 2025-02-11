Previous
Into the sun by pixelchix
38 / 365

Into the sun

Jenn and I took a walk last week on the bluffs of a nearby beach. It was a fabulous sunset, but I was drawn to this B&W version more. And look! It’s not another bird!
11th February 2025 11th Feb 25

Heather (pixelchix)

ace
@pixelchix
Soooo, after a successful go ‘round way back in 2011 and a couple lackluster attempts thereafter, I’m back....maybe. ;-) Lastly, this place always rocked. So much...
10% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact