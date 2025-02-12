Previous
Lagoon in Monochrome by pixelchix
40 / 365

Lagoon in Monochrome

Taken a few weeks ago at a nearby freshwater lagoon. The water was solid green from an algae bloom. I was pleasantly surprised by how much more interesting this image was in B&W.
12th February 2025 12th Feb 25

Heather (pixelchix)

10% complete

Photo Details

