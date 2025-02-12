Sign up
40 / 365
40 / 365
Lagoon in Monochrome
Taken a few weeks ago at a nearby freshwater lagoon. The water was solid green from an algae bloom. I was pleasantly surprised by how much more interesting this image was in B&W.
12th February 2025
12th Feb 25
Heather (pixelchix)
ace
@pixelchix
Soooo, after a successful go 'round way back in 2011 and a couple lackluster attempts thereafter, I'm back....maybe. ;-) Lastly, this place always rocked. So much...
574
photos
11
followers
32
following
10% complete
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
Views
2
2
Album
2020-2025
Tags
b&w
,
nature
,
monochrome
