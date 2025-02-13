Previous
Kayak Dream by pixelchix
Kayak Dream

Believe it or not, this is straight out of camera except for cropping. We were kayaking in Morro Bay, California and the shadow play on this bright yellow boat was so fun. The water was so smooth that day, giving near perfect reflections.
13th February 2025 13th Feb 25

Heather (pixelchix)

