Coast Live Oak by pixelchix
43 / 365

Coast Live Oak

Took a short walk in Los Osos Oaks State Natural Reserve last week and forgot to post. It’s a small but beautiful reserve with winding trails through multiple groves of oaks that are many centuries old. I need to go back with a proper wide angle!
17th February 2025 17th Feb 25

Heather (pixelchix)

