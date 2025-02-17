Sign up
43 / 365
Coast Live Oak
Took a short walk in Los Osos Oaks State Natural Reserve last week and forgot to post. It’s a small but beautiful reserve with winding trails through multiple groves of oaks that are many centuries old. I need to go back with a proper wide angle!
17th February 2025
17th Feb 25
Heather (pixelchix)
ace
@pixelchix
Soooo, after a successful go ‘round way back in 2011 and a couple lackluster attempts thereafter, I’m back....maybe. ;-) Lastly, this place always rocked. So much...
577
photos
15
followers
36
following
11% complete
