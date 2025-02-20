Sign up
Wood & Water
We live about a mile from Pismo Beach, and I walk its sandy shores a few times a week. I know pier shots are overdone, but I can’t resist shooting them anyway.
Thank you for stopping by and commenting, I really appreciate it!
20th February 2025
20th Feb 25
Heather (pixelchix)
ace
@pixelchix
Soooo, after a successful go ‘round way back in 2011 and a couple lackluster attempts thereafter, I’m back....maybe. ;-) Lastly, this place always rocked. So much...
