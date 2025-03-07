Previous
Mesquite Dune Sunrise by pixelchix
47 / 365

Mesquite Dune Sunrise

Got back from a couple weeks of exploring the Eastern Sierra and Death Valley National Park. I have so many images to go through!

Thanks for stopping by. Peace!
7th March 2025 7th Mar 25

Heather (pixelchix)

@pixelchix
Soooo, after a successful go ‘round way back in 2011 and a couple lackluster attempts thereafter, I’m back....maybe. ;-) Lastly, this place always rocked. So much...
