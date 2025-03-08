Sign up
Badwater Basin Salt Flats
Death Valley has such expansive landscapes that often feel otherworldly. We explored the Badwater Basin area for both a sunset and a sunrise shoot….going to be processing photos for months!
8th March 2025
8th Mar 25
Heather (pixelchix)
ace
@pixelchix
Soooo, after a successful go 'round way back in 2011 and a couple lackluster attempts thereafter, I'm back....maybe. ;-) Lastly, this place always rocked. So much...
Tags
b&w
,
“salt
,
valley”
,
“death
,
flats”
Peter Dulis
ace
Sweet
March 30th, 2025
