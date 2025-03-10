Sign up
49 / 365
Polygon Salt Flats
Another from the Badwater Basin, 282 feet below sea level in Death Valley National Park. Such a wild, expansive landscape. Had such a grand time exploring there, and look forward to spending more time there in the fall.
10th March 2025
10th Mar 25
Heather (pixelchix)
@pixelchix
Soooo, after a successful go ‘round way back in 2011 and a couple lackluster attempts thereafter, I’m back....maybe. ;-) Lastly, this place always rocked. So much...
Tags
valley
,
“salt
,
“blue
,
hour”
,
np”
,
“death
,
flats”
