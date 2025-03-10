Previous
Polygon Salt Flats by pixelchix
49 / 365

Polygon Salt Flats

Another from the Badwater Basin, 282 feet below sea level in Death Valley National Park. Such a wild, expansive landscape. Had such a grand time exploring there, and look forward to spending more time there in the fall.
10th March 2025 10th Mar 25

Heather (pixelchix)

@pixelchix
Soooo, after a successful go 'round way back in 2011 and a couple lackluster attempts thereafter, I'm back....maybe. ;-)
Photo Details

