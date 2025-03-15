Previous
Dr Seuss Landscape by pixelchix
Dr Seuss Landscape

Stopped off the side of the road to photograph this large area of burned out Joshua trees. Really fun shooting out there, only wish I’d had a super wide lens for more creative perspectives.
15th March 2025 15th Mar 25

Heather (pixelchix)

Islandgirl ace
Neat landscape!
March 30th, 2025  
