52 / 365
Dr Seuss Landscape
Stopped off the side of the road to photograph this large area of burned out Joshua trees. Really fun shooting out there, only wish I’d had a super wide lens for more creative perspectives.
15th March 2025
15th Mar 25
1
0
Heather (pixelchix)
ace
@pixelchix
Soooo, after a successful go ‘round way back in 2011 and a couple lackluster attempts thereafter, I’m back....maybe. ;-) Lastly, this place always rocked. So much...
586
photos
16
followers
38
following
45
46
47
48
49
50
51
52
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
2020-2025
Privacy
Public
Tags
texture
,
“joshua
,
trees”
,
“dr
,
seuss”
Islandgirl
ace
Neat landscape!
March 30th, 2025
