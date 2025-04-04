Previous
Pacific Chorus Frog by pixelchix
55 / 365

Pacific Chorus Frog

Discovered this tiny little tree frog in our back yard today. She was about an inch long, and so dang cute! We live about 2 miles from any creeks or ponds, so it’s a mystery how she got here. Funny thing is there was another one here for many months, and I finally captured him last week and took him to the local pond. I was worried he wouldn’t find a mate here, and there certainly isn’t any water to lay eggs if there were. I will try catching her tomorrow and take her to join him, as our backyard is not the best habitat for a wild little tree frog!
4th April 2025 4th Apr 25

Heather (pixelchix)

