Bye-The-Wind Sailor

This is a close up view of a jellyfish-like hydrozoan that was stranded along with thousands of others on a nearby beach. They have a small ‘sail’ that propels them on the surface of the open ocean, and occasionally storms will blow them to shore in great numbers. This is a close up view of the underside, taken with a very long lens that I had out for birding. I really liked the abstract nature of the bubbles and blue tentacles.



Thanks for stopping by!