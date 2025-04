Cool, but EWWWW!!

I’ve recently purchased a flash and diffuser for macro photography, and this is quite the learning curve. My OM System camera can stack 15 images in camera to increase DoF, but Ive had better luck combining the images myself using Helicon focus. My next attempt is to stack more like 50 images to achieve a much deeper DoF. We’re not too buggy around here just yet, so mostly aphids, crane flies, and plants.



Also, look at those pollen grains!! How cool is that?