Dos Triángulo by pixelchix
58 / 365

Dos Triángulo

Sounds so much fancier in Spanish. Most of the time I kinda suck at picture naming!

Just a simple pond frond tonight in B&W. Thank you all for your comments and favs. Really appreciate your time.

Wherever you are, hoping your weekend is wonderful.
13th April 2025 13th Apr 25

Heather (pixelchix)

ace
@pixelchix
Soooo, after a successful go ‘round way back in 2011 and a couple lackluster attempts thereafter, I’m back....maybe. ;-) Lastly, this place always rocked. So much...
