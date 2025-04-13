Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
58 / 365
Dos Triángulo
Sounds so much fancier in Spanish. Most of the time I kinda suck at picture naming!
Just a simple pond frond tonight in B&W. Thank you all for your comments and favs. Really appreciate your time.
Wherever you are, hoping your weekend is wonderful.
13th April 2025
13th Apr 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heather (pixelchix)
ace
@pixelchix
Soooo, after a successful go ‘round way back in 2011 and a couple lackluster attempts thereafter, I’m back....maybe. ;-) Lastly, this place always rocked. So much...
592
photos
16
followers
42
following
15% complete
View this month »
51
52
53
54
55
56
57
58
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
2020-2025
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
abstract
,
“palm
,
frond”
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close