Mmmm, crab for lunch! by pixelchix
Mmmm, crab for lunch!

Wildlife is so less fearful from a kayak. I’m always amazed by how many critters come close to us, offering such fantastic photo ops.

This Southern Sea Otter repeatedly dove down very close to us, and without fail came up with a wiggling crab in it’s mouth. Lots of loud crunching going on out there!
20th April 2025 20th Apr 25

Heather (pixelchix)

@pixelchix
Soooo, after a successful go ‘round way back in 2011 and a couple lackluster attempts thereafter, I’m back....maybe. ;-) Lastly, this place always rocked. So much...
