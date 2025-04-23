You mind?

On the central coast of California, near the infamous Hearst Castle, lives a wild herd of zebras! In the late 1930’s, due to

financial problems, Hearst closed his private zoo and although many animals were sold off to zoos and other places, the zebras were allowed to roam free. There are over 150 free roaming zebra there now, making it the largest herd outside of Africa in the entire world.



Last week, on the way to photograph eagles, we saw the largest group we've ever seen together, around 50, and with babies!



What a gift.

