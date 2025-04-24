Previous
Taking Flight by pixelchix
Taking Flight

We’re so lucky to have a nesting pair of Bald eagles not too far away from us. Last week we could just barely see two tiny eaglets peaking out of the nest. So cool! We’re headed back to the nest tomorrow, so more pictures to come no doubt.

Happy almost weekend!


24th April 2025 24th Apr 25

Heather (pixelchix)

Photo Details

