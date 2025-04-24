Sign up
63 / 365
Taking Flight
We’re so lucky to have a nesting pair of Bald eagles not too far away from us. Last week we could just barely see two tiny eaglets peaking out of the nest. So cool! We’re headed back to the nest tomorrow, so more pictures to come no doubt.
Happy almost weekend!
24th April 2025
24th Apr 25
0
0
Heather (pixelchix)
ace
@pixelchix
Soooo, after a successful go 'round way back in 2011 and a couple lackluster attempts thereafter, I'm back....maybe. ;-) Lastly, this place always rocked. So much...
56
57
58
59
60
61
62
63
Tags
eagle”
,
”bald
