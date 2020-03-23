2020 03 23 - I don’t understand

Previous
How do I explain to this little pocket rocket that he can’t spend most of his day outside.... which is what he is used to doing!!
23rd March 2020 23rd Mar 20

Sarah McKeeman

@pixiemac
I started my 365 project in December 2012 .... and I'm still here! I love all the support I receive from everyone here, you are a...
Pam Knowler ace
Oh bless him!! He is so gorgeous!! it's going to be difficult only one walk a day!! Stay safe Sarah!!
March 24th, 2020  
