Photo 2034
2020 03 23 - I don’t understand
How do I explain to this little pocket rocket that he can’t spend most of his day outside.... which is what he is used to doing!!
23rd March 2020
23rd Mar 20
1
1
Sarah McKeeman
@pixiemac
I started my 365 project in December 2012 .... and I'm still here! I love all the support I receive from everyone here, you are a...
2035
photos
178
followers
51
following
557% complete
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
18th March 2020 11:37am
Privacy
Public
Tags
dog
,
zak
,
springer_spaniel
Pam Knowler
ace
Oh bless him!! He is so gorgeous!! it's going to be difficult only one walk a day!! Stay safe Sarah!!
March 24th, 2020
