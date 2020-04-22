Sign up
Photo 2041
2020 04 22 - Urgent Surgery
Eeeeek Zak’s duck has a neck injury..... too much puppy attention!
I’ve already completed surgery to close a reindeer head where it was de-antlered by an over enthusiastic Zak!
22nd April 2020
22nd Apr 20
Sarah McKeeman
@pixiemac
I started my 365 project in December 2012 .... and I'm still here! I love all the support I receive from everyone here, you are a...
Rosie Kind
ace
Ha ha I don't suppose Zak minds you doing a bit of surgery to his duck's neck.
April 22nd, 2020
