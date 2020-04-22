Previous
2020 04 22 - Urgent Surgery
Urgent Surgery

Eeeeek Zak’s duck has a neck injury..... too much puppy attention!

I’ve already completed surgery to close a reindeer head where it was de-antlered by an over enthusiastic Zak!
Sarah McKeeman

Rosie Kind
Ha ha I don't suppose Zak minds you doing a bit of surgery to his duck's neck.
April 22nd, 2020  
