Photo 2049
2021 06 20 - For my Dad - Miss you 😢
So it’s my first Fathers Day without Dad. A grand innings of 92 and 11 months.
He was THE best. Having been widowed in his 91th year he fell in love in his 92st and married in January of his 93rd
Seeing my dad teenage crazy in love with Jill and her with him was just wonderful
20th June 2021
20th Jun 21
Sarah McKeeman
@pixiemac
I started my 365 project in December 2012 .... and I'm still here! I love all the support I receive from everyone here, you are a...
2050
photos
129
followers
48
following
561% complete
View this month
