2021 06 20 - For my Dad - Miss you 😢 by pixiemac
2021 06 20 - For my Dad - Miss you 😢

So it’s my first Fathers Day without Dad. A grand innings of 92 and 11 months.

He was THE best. Having been widowed in his 91th year he fell in love in his 92st and married in January of his 93rd

Seeing my dad teenage crazy in love with Jill and her with him was just wonderful
