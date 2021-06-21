Previous
2021 06 21 ❤️ and being daft by pixiemac
2021 06 21 ❤️ and being daft

Falling crazy in love after both being widowed - they just didn’t have enough time together.

I have gained a wonderful step mum - with a shared sadness of losing an incredible man
21st June 2021

Sarah McKeeman

@pixiemac
Sarah McKeeman
Hazel ace
It's just lovely! (Shame we only have the dog's bottom!!)
June 20th, 2021  
Sarah McKeeman
@quietpurplehaze tee hee… that bottom belongs to my dog Zak
June 20th, 2021  
