2021 06 28 - Kynance Cove
My favourite place to swim, such a pretty cove
28th June 2021
28th Jun 21
Sarah Munnings
@pixiemac
I started my 365 project in December 2012 .... and I'm still here! I love all the support I receive from everyone here, you are a...
Tags
kynance
Pam Knowler
ace
Beautiful!! A lovely place to holiday!!
June 28th, 2021
Sarah Munnings
@pamknowler
it’s stunning, worth the walk down and getting used to the chilly (read that as flipping freezing😂) water to have a swim
June 28th, 2021
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
beautiful!
June 28th, 2021
