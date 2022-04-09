Previous
Hardanger by pixiemac
Photo 2058

Hardanger

Years ago I made my daughter a Christmas angel. Sadly it was misplaced. It has taken 10 years to find a replacement head.

So now the stitching learning curve starts again … eek!
9th April 2022

Sarah Munnings

@pixiemac
